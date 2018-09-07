Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police said the latest incident reminded them of another swan rescue near Kirkcudbright

A swan has been discovered in a bathtub in a property in the south west of Scotland.

Police were called after a man and woman were spotted carrying the bird into a block of flats in Stranraer.

Officers said the pair had taken it home with them for protection after seeing it being attacked by other birds.

Police said they had removed the animal from the property and alerted the Scottish SPCA.

"It reminded us of the time we found an injured swan near Kirkcudbright and gave him a lift in our car," said a police statement on Facebook.

"Nothing quite like policing a rural beat!"