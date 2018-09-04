South Scotland

Woman in hospital after Dumfries bypass crash

  • 4 September 2018
Image caption The bypass was shut for a time following the crash at about 07:00

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the Dumfries bypass.

It happened shortly after 07:00 between the Edinburgh Road and Cuckoo Bridge roundabouts on the A75.

The casualty was not thought to have been seriously injured.

The road was shut for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident but the carriageway has now reopened.

