The bypass was shut for a time following the crash at about 07:00

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the Dumfries bypass.

It happened shortly after 07:00 between the Edinburgh Road and Cuckoo Bridge roundabouts on the A75.

The casualty was not thought to have been seriously injured.

The road was shut for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident but the carriageway has now reopened.