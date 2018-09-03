Stow party guest's death 'unexplained'
- 3 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are treating the death of a guest at a party in the Borders at the weekend as unexplained.
The 44-year-old woman - who is understood to have been from East Lothian - became unwell during the event in Stow on Saturday night.
She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died a short time later.
Police said the death was being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious" and said inquiries were continuing.