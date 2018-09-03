Noel Gallagher helps Electric Fields set new attendance record
The fifth edition of the Electric Fields festival in the south of Scotland saw a new attendance record set.
More than 8,000 music fans turned out for Friday's headline set by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.
He was one of more than a hundred acts who appeared during the three-day programme at the Drumlanrig Castle estate near Thornhill.
Nick Roberts, who co-founded the festival with his brother Alex, was delighted with the public response.
"It's been a fantastic weekend, what we intended to do this year was make it a really big birthday celebration that we could be really proud of," he said.
"We have totally achieved that.
"We have changed everything around on site - we have got a massive line-up, we have got some megastars who are playing - and so all these kind of things have just combined to make it a really special weekend."
