Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption A new support centre at Galashiels Academy has been part of the works

A council has claimed an investment of more than £4m in its schools this summer will help to make them "fit for purpose".

A total of 15 sites across the Borders have seen a variety of work completed.

The largest single project was £1m for a new support centre for children with complex needs at Galashiels Academy alongside other improvements.

The local authority said all the work would benefit pupils, staff and the communities in each area.

Carol Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council's executive member for children and young people, said: "I am delighted to see so much progress take place this summer, with a wide range of new facilities and refurbishments being completed to benefit children across the Borders in all aspects of the curriculum.

"A number of council departments including education, architects, property and catering have worked together to ensure these projects meet the needs of our young people, and enhance the environment they learn in.

"I look forward to seeing other facilities being improved and created in the coming months and years."