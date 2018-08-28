Image copyright ABO Wind Image caption Revised plans for the wind farm have been recommended for approval

Revised plans for a wind farm previously rejected amid fears it would interfere with RAF radar systems are being recommended for approval.

Scottish Borders Council rejected a bid by ABO Wind for eight turbines at Barrel Law near Roberton in 2013.

The Ministry of Defence had objected due to possible interference with radar at RAF Spadeadam and seismic monitoring at Eskdalemuir.

A revised bid - for seven turbines - is now being recommended for approval.

The MoD initially objected to the project again but has since withdrawn it.

A council report said 75 representations had been received to the project, all but one of them in opposition.

It said about 30 staff would be employed during the construction phase with an investment of about £8m and an ongoing community benefit fund set up to support projects in the area.

It concluded that approval could be given but with a string of conditions.