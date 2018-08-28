Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The school was closed on Friday and Monday for safety checks and staff training

A new school campus which was closed after a girl was struck by a sliding door is set to reopen.

The £28m North West Community Campus in Dumfries had to shut for safety checks in the same week it had opened.

The pupil suffered superficial bruising and the council closed the building to give the "fullest reassurance" to staff, parents and students.

Earlier this summer a sprinkler fitting error was blamed for "superficial damage" on a ceiling in the campus.

The school was shut on Friday for safety checks with staff training carried out on Monday.

Dumfries and Galloway Council's director for children, young people and lifelong learning Colin Grant said they were "very disappointed" by the issues.

However, he said he could reassure everyone that the site was now safe and they could have "full confidence" in returning to it.