Investigation work is to be carried out to help improve sewer flooding protection in a south of Scotland town.

It comes after previous problems in the Newington area of Annan and claims residents were "living in fear" of "massive damage" to their homes.

Scottish Water is to dig trial trenches and boreholes in various locations to look at tackling the issue.

The company said it was committed to reducing the risk of sewer flooding in the town.

The investigative work will start on 3 September.

'Final design'

As a result Rose Street will be closed from just before the junction of Drummond Road to the junction with Newington Avenue and Charles Street.

Newington Avenue will also be closed at this junction, and Charles Street will be closed from the junction with Rose Street for about 40m (131ft).

Scott Fraser, Scottish Water's regional corporate affairs manager, said it was part of the process before any major infrastructure improvement projects.

"We appreciate these works are disruptive to local residents and would like to thank them for their patience over the coming weeks," he said.

"Once the investigation is complete we will be able to make a decision about the final design of these works which we will share with the community."