Man arrested over sex assault probe
- 24 August 2018
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with reports of a serious sexual assault in Dumfries.
The arrest comes after police sealed off a section of the town's St Mary's Street outside a garage in the early hours of Thursday morning.
In a statement, Police Scotland confirmed that a man had been arrested and released while investigations continued
It added that inquiries into the incident were ongoing.