Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The school opened on Tuesday but has been closed after a pupil was hit by a door

A brand new £28m school in Dumfries has been closed after a child was hurt.

The girl suffered "superficial bruising" after being struck by a sliding door which came off its rails at the North West Community Campus.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said she was safely at home with her parents and the doors had been removed.

The school - which opened on Tuesday - has been closed to pupils for safety checks but is expected to reopen on Monday.

The campus suffered problems last month when a leak was discovered with posts on social media suggesting a ceiling had collapsed.

'Outstanding concerns'

However, an investigation by construction firm Graham blamed the issue on a sprinkler fitting error which had caused "sagging and superficial damage".

The council said at the time it would not take ownership of the building until all construction work had been completed to its satisfaction.

Pupils moved into the new school complex on Tuesday, which was built to replace Lochside and St Ninian's primary schools, Langlands special school and Maxwelltown High School.

The local authority has now decided to shut the school until Monday in order to provide "fullest reassurance" to parents.

It said the time would be used to ensure there were no "outstanding concerns" with the building.