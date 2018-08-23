A76 closed near Auldgirth after serious crash
- 23 August 2018
A serious accident has closed the A76 in Dumfries and Galloway.
Emergency services were sent to the scene of the incident near Auldgirth, north of Dumfries, at about 13:00.
Police Scotland said the road had been shut in both directions and was likely to remain closed for some time.
Diversions have been put in place and motorists have been advised to expect delays or avoid the area if possible.