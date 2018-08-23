South Scotland

Serious sex offence investigated in Dumfries

  • 23 August 2018
Taped off
Image caption Police said inquiries into the incident were at an early stage

Police have sealed off part of a street in Dumfries after a report of a serious sexual offence.

The incident - involving a 24-year-old woman - took place in the early hours of the morning on the town's St Mary's Street.

An area outside a nearby garage has been taped off.

A short police statement confirmed that an investigation was under way and added that inquiries were still at an early stage.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites