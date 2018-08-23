Image caption Police said inquiries into the incident were at an early stage

Police have sealed off part of a street in Dumfries after a report of a serious sexual offence.

The incident - involving a 24-year-old woman - took place in the early hours of the morning on the town's St Mary's Street.

An area outside a nearby garage has been taped off.

A short police statement confirmed that an investigation was under way and added that inquiries were still at an early stage.