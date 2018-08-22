Police appeal over serious road crash near Langholm
- 22 August 2018
A motorist is being treated for serious injuries following a road accident in the south of Scotland.
A 33-year-old man from Skelmersdale in Lancashire was taken to hospital after the crash on the A7 four miles north of Langholm on Tuesday.
He was driving a white Izuzu D-Max which was involved in a collision with a Range Rover Sport at about 20:15.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident which led to the road being closed for five hours.