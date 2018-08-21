Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The campus will open on time despite problems with a leak last month

A £28m schools campus is ready to welcome hundreds of pupils in Dumfries.

An investigation took place last month after a leak was found just weeks before it was due to open.

Social media posts suggested a ceiling had collapsed but contractors concluded a sprinkler fitting error was to blame for "sagging and superficial damage".

Repair works have since been carried out and the North West Community Campus is set to open on schedule for the start of the new school term.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption An open day was held on the campus at the weekend

Work started on the project in 2016 as a replacement for Lochside and St Ninian's primary schools, Langlands special school and Maxwelltown High School.

It is part of the wider Dumfries Learning Town project which is overhauling education provision.

Jeff Leaver, who chairs Dumfries and Galloway Council's children, young people and lifelong learning committee, said the feedback from an open day at the site had been "so positive".

"Parents were impressed with the size of the school, the new classrooms and facilities, the outside space and the children were loving the new nursery," he said.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption An investigation was carried out last month after a leak was found in the building

He said he hoped that pupils would "all enjoy the new facility".

However, the council confirmed that a new library on the campus would not be opening yet.

"The library will be open to the community in the next few weeks," a statement said.

"Arrangements are in place to deal with any requests for access to library resources in the interim period."