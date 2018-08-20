Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police returned to the scene of the attack at the weekend

Police have said they are keen to speak to a man who is potentially a key witness to a serious assault in a Dumfries supermarket car park.

His details were released as officers returned to the scene a week after the crime to carry out fresh checks.

The victim of the assault - a 43-year-old man from Kirkcudbright - was attacked from behind as he left the Morrisons store with his family.

It happened shortly before 16:00 on Saturday, 11 August.

The man suffered wounds to his head and needed hospital treatment.

Image copyright Submitted Image caption The victim was treated in hospital for a head wound following the attack

The suspect is said to be a white male, anywhere between 5ft 5in and 6ft tall, of medium build and was wearing a dark blue, long-sleeved hooded top and jeans.

Police returned to the scene on Saturday to carry out fresh searches and speak to members of the public.

Detectives also released details of a potential witness they want to trace.

The man was seen walking near the supermarket petrol station.

He was wearing a black jacket, with two thin horizontal stripes across the chest and sleeves and was also carrying a blue Morrisons bag.