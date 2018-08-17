Image caption Riders are being urged to wash bikes and equipment

Mountain bikers taking part in a race in the Borders this weekend are being urged to take measures to prevent the spread of a deadly tree disease.

Forest Enterprise Scotland has asked participants in the Enduro in Traquair Forest to use cleaning points in a bid to contain Phytophthora ramorum.

Also known as larch disease, the fungus-like pathogen has recently been discovered in the area.

About 500 bikers are due to take part in the event.

The disease was first found in Scottish plant nurseries in 2002.

P.Ramorum is causing extensive damage and mortality to larch trees and other plants, mainly in the west of Scotland, where it tends to be wetter.

This weekend, Traquair Forest, near Innerleithen , is playing host to a round of the Enduro Scotland cycling competition.

The organisers are working alongside Forest Enterprise Scotland in an effort to prevent further spread of larch disease, and have arranged cleaning points for bikes and equipment.

Neil Dalgleish is the event organiser, and says the competitors are keen to help out.

"Mountain bikers use these forests a lot," he said.

"We are one of the main user groups so we feel we have a responsibility to limit some of the damage.

"All the riders this weekend won't be allowed to start unless they have clean bikes. It is a bit of a step change in behaviour, because it is quite hard to get all your stuff clean.

"People love the forests and there's a natural feeling, a responsibility, amongst the riders to play their part.

"Everybody loves the larches - the way they make the place look in the autumn and the spring. It is quite an extraordinary sight here. Nobody wants to lose that."

Contain the spread

Experts have said it is no longer possible to eradicate the disease, therefore the only option is to try to contain any outbreak.

Since its discovery in Scotland, P.Ramorum has spread to several sites, mainly in south west Scotland.

Forest Enterprise Scotland has stressed that the countryside is very much open, but called on the public to help stop any spread of the disease by cleaning shoes, bikes, and dogs.