Image copyright Annandale Distillery Image caption The distillery closed in 1919 but a restoration project has brought it back to life

Plans to build a bonded warehouse at a distillery in the south of Scotland have been earmarked for approval despite fears over flooding.

Annandale Distillery wants to build a new whisky storage facility close to its existing complex on the outskirts of Annan.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has objected, insisting the site is on a flood plain.

Officials have recommended that councillors approve the plans.

The distillery shut in 1919 but a restoration project began about seven years ago.

Last November the first bottles were drawn from a cask in a special ceremony, 99 years after the closure of the last distillery in Dumfriesshire.

Flood risk

The site for their new bonded warehouse lies 400m (437 yards) from the distillery.

Whisky is currently stored off-site but the distillery owners want it to be able to mature in the same micro-climate in which it is produced.

Dumfries and Galloway Council officials have recommended councillors notify Scottish ministers of their intention to approve the application, subject to a series of conditions.

Its flood risk management team has accepted a warning from Sepa that the site lies between two watercourses and is a flood risk.

However, it said that when considered alongside proposed mitigation measures, the topography of the land and the building use - the risk could not be considered significant enough to refuse the proposal.