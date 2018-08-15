Image copyright Google Image caption The man was rushed to hospital from a house in Ettrick Road in Selkirk

Police are treating the death of a 49-year-old man in Selkirk as unexplained.

Emergency services were called to a house on Ettrick Road at about 08:30 on Monday.

The man, who has been named locally as Grant Fleming, was taken to Borders General Hospital, but died later.

Police said their inquiries into his death were continuing and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.