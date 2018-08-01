Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The operation has been concentrating on the area around the River Nith

The search for a woman who went missing after a night out with friends in Dumfries has entered its fourth day.

Lynn Tyeson, 48, of Cumbernauld, was last seen crossing the Devorgilla Bridge at about 03:00 on Sunday.

Police divers joined the search on Tuesday which has been focusing on the area in and around the River Nith.

The public has been asked to check sheds and outhouses to see if Ms Tyeson might have sought shelter somewhere in the area.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Lynn Tyeson has not been seen since the early hours of Sunday morning

She has been described as 5ft 9in tall and slim with blonde, shoulder-length hair.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a black and white striped top, black trousers and sandals.