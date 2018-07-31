Bogus workmen claiming to be from an Edinburgh masonry firm have conned a 92-year-old woman out of a five-figure sum in the Scottish Borders.

Between 28 June and 17 July the two men called at her Melrose home on at least three occasions.

They claimed to be carrying out work on her garden wall and convinced her to part with thousands of pounds.

A family member contacted police after being made aware of the incidents and establishing no work had been done.

The suspects were described only as white, skinny, and in their 40s.

'Be wary'

Insp Bryan Burns said: "These individuals have repeatedly targeted a vulnerable member of the Melrose community and were paid large sums of cash for work that was neither required in the first instance, nor carried out in any case.

"Anyone who believes they have information relevant to this investigation should contact police immediately."

He urged the public not to allow unsolicited callers to carry out work.

"In addition, we would ask that our communities be wary of any suspicious activity around the homes of elderly or vulnerable friends, family and neighbours and report any concerns you may have to us," he said.

Insp Burns added that a range of crime prevention advice was available on the Police Scotland website.