Image caption Next closed its store in the Loreburne Centre in Dumfries town centre earlier this year

An appeal decision which prompted a retail giant to leave a Scots town has been quashed.

The Scottish government's planning and environmental appeals division (DPEA) confirmed it would have to look again at the proposals for Next in Dumfries.

A bid was made to lift a planning condition at an out-of-town retail park to allow the firm to operate there.

However, that plan was rejected and the company subsequently shut a store in the town centre earlier this year.

The development is the latest twist in a long-running planning battle by the firm to be allowed to switch to a larger out-of-town site.

Next said turnover had fallen significantly at a unit it operated in the Loreburne Centre which no longer suited its business model.

Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The decision not to lift a condition on developments at the Cuckoo Bridge site will now be revisited

However, Dumfries and Galloway Council rejected proposals to lift a planning condition on the goods that can be sold at the out-of-town retail park saying it had not been shown there was no viable town centre alternative.

That decision was taken on appeal to the Scottish government but rejected again and Next shut its Dumfries store in February.

The DPEA has now revealed that it will have to look again at the bid at the Cuckoo Bridge Retail Park which could allow the company to take up occupancy.

"I can confirm that this decision was quashed by the Court of Session," said a spokeswoman.

"The case will now be returned to DPEA to re-determine, and parties to the previous appeal will be contacted in this regard in due course.

"The case is currently awaiting allocation to a reporter and the re-determination of the case will look at the whole appeal afresh."