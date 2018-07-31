Fresh searches planned for missing woman in Dumfries
Further searches are to be carried out for a woman who went missing after a night out with friends in Dumfries.
Lynn Tyeson, 48, was last seen crossing the Devorgilla Bridge on the Whitesands at about 03:00 on Sunday.
Search teams have been focusing on the River Nith and police have appealed for public help in tracing her.
Ms Tyeson - described as 5ft 9in tall and slim with blonde, shoulder-length hair - lives in Cumbernauld and had been visiting family in Dumfries.
At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a black and white striped top, black trousers and sandals.
As part of the inquiry, police say they are keen to speak to a man seen walking two small dogs along Mill Road in the early hours of Sunday.
Police have also been checking CCTV footage for any clues to Ms Tyeson's whereabouts.