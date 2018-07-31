Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Further searches are planned to try to trace Lynn Tyeson

Further searches are to be carried out for a woman who went missing after a night out with friends in Dumfries.

Lynn Tyeson, 48, was last seen crossing the Devorgilla Bridge on the Whitesands at about 03:00 on Sunday.

Search teams have been focusing on the River Nith and police have appealed for public help in tracing her.

Ms Tyeson - described as 5ft 9in tall and slim with blonde, shoulder-length hair - lives in Cumbernauld and had been visiting family in Dumfries.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Search operations have concentrated on the River Nith area

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a black and white striped top, black trousers and sandals.

As part of the inquiry, police say they are keen to speak to a man seen walking two small dogs along Mill Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Police have also been checking CCTV footage for any clues to Ms Tyeson's whereabouts.