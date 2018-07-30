The grounds of Caerlaverock Castle were taken back in time at the weekend.
Noble knights battled it out in the grounds of the medieval site in southern Scotland.
There were live jousting displays throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday at the Dumfries and Galloway castle.
Medieval costumed performers, living history camps, archery and falconry displays were also part of proceedings.
People could also see horses in their stables while younger visitors were offered junior jousting on a hobby horse.
