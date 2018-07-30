Image copyright Alastair Ross Image caption Crowds turned out despite cloudy conditions to watch the displays

The grounds of Caerlaverock Castle were taken back in time at the weekend.

Noble knights battled it out in the grounds of the medieval site in southern Scotland.

Image copyright Alastair Ross Image caption Knights on horseback took part in the jousting event at Caerlaverock

There were live jousting displays throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday at the Dumfries and Galloway castle.

Medieval costumed performers, living history camps, archery and falconry displays were also part of proceedings.

Image copyright Alastair Ross Image caption The castle near Dumfries provides a spectacular backdrop for proceedings

People could also see horses in their stables while younger visitors were offered junior jousting on a hobby horse.

Image copyright Alastair Ross Image caption Younger would-be knights could try their hand at jousting on a hobby horse

Image copyright Alastair Ross Image caption Costumed performers got into the spirit of things throughout the two days

Image copyright Alastair Ross Image caption The action got pretty dramatic at times during the battles

