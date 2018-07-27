Coastal swimmer Ross Edgley reaches Scottish waters
A man trying to complete a 2,000-mile marathon swim around mainland Great Britain has reached Scottish waters.
Ross Edgley set off more than 50 days ago from Margate and will only come ashore on reaching London in September.
The 32-year-old swims for six hours at a time with six hour rests in between on his support boat.
Speaking from the coast off Portpatrick he told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland that the waters further north were a "little bit refreshing".
"I have got a little bit chilly because obviously it is a lot deeper," he said.
"I was spoiled a little bit around the coast of Devon and Cornwall - I definitely notice the difference now.
"But I can't tell you how happy I am - I love Scotland anyway but coming in now represents a real milestone."
Mr Edgley added that he was having to take on huge amounts of food to fuel his efforts.
"It is just an eating competition with a bit of swimming involved," he said.
"I am doing about 10,000 to 15,000 calories a day - so I have got food literally all by my bed.
"Even if I wake up in the middle of the night before I go and get a shower I will grab a chocolate bar en route.
"As I am putting my wetsuit on I am still eating."