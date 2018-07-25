Image copyright Getty Images

The body responsible for most health and social care services in Dumfries and Galloway has reported a budget deficit of £5.3m.

It comes despite savings of £10.5m being identified already this year.

A report outlining the latest financial position will be presented to a meeting of the Integration Joint Board - or IJB - this week.

Spending on locum doctors and medicines are highlighted as key budget pressures within the health sector.

All NHS departments are being asked to deliver efficiency savings of 2%.

Social work services, meanwhile, need to reduce their spending by a little more than £2m.

The report concludes that closing the overall funding gap presents a "significant challenge".