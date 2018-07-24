Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The new school has a wide range of facilities which are available for hire

The trust running sports and culture facilities in the Borders is to take on the management of community access to facilities at a new £22.5m school.

Live Borders will manage all bookings outside school hours at the Kelso High School site.

Similar arrangements are already in place for sports facilities at Peebles High School and Selkirk High School.

The new school boasts sports halls, a gymnasium, pitches, a sprint track and a fitness suite.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption A number of sports pitches are in place at the Kelso site

Scottish Borders Council's executive member for culture and sport, Euan Jardine, said: "The new Kelso High School is a fantastic asset for the local community, including the wide range of sports facilities which have already received positive feedback from users.

"Live Borders has experience of managing similar facilities and I have no doubt the team will ensure that the community can make full use of the halls, pitches and classrooms on offer."

Ben Lamb, Live Borders facilities manager, said it had a "wealth of experience" in running such facilities.

Image copyright Ewan Bootman Image caption A fitness suite is also part of the facilities on offer

"As a charity, every penny spent with Live Borders is reinvested back into supporting active, creative and healthy communities in the Scottish Borders," he said.

"We currently manage 17 leisure facilities across the region with a focus on providing affordable, accessible and financially sustainable facilities and services.

"Live Borders is in a prime position to maximise the wider impact of the Kelso High School facilities by working closely with the school, the local community and clubs to deliver on tackling health inequalities across communities, and developing pathways for sport and physical activity."

The new arrangement comes into place on 1 August.