Kippford caravan park put on the market
- 23 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A south of Scotland caravan park has been put up for sale.
Doonpark Holiday Park near Kippford in Dumfries and Galloway has been put on the market for offers over £1.2m.
The business - established in 1969 - has 123 static pitches and half a dozen touring pitches and extends to more than 10 acres (4.35 hectares).
Galbraith - which is handling the sale - said there was "significant scope" to increase the park's profile and potentially expand the business.