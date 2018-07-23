Image copyright Galbraith

A south of Scotland caravan park has been put up for sale.

Doonpark Holiday Park near Kippford in Dumfries and Galloway has been put on the market for offers over £1.2m.

The business - established in 1969 - has 123 static pitches and half a dozen touring pitches and extends to more than 10 acres (4.35 hectares).

Galbraith - which is handling the sale - said there was "significant scope" to increase the park's profile and potentially expand the business.