Image copyright Paul McMullin Image caption Patients at the new Dumfries hospital are being encouraged to keep active

A "get moving" message is being delivered to patients at a new hospital in southern Scotland.

It is part of efforts to encourage people to remain active during their stay in Dumfries Infirmary.

The campaign aims to highlight that it can help to improve health and reduce the time spent in hospital.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said a week of resting in bed could result in 10% muscle loss and wanted to encourage people to try to avoid that.

It said research had shown that older adults could lose mobility and the ability to do everyday tasks if they remained inactive and in bed.

The Get Up, Get Dressed and Get Moving! campaign hopes to tackle the issue.

It will encourage people to think about what clothing or everyday items they should bring to hospital in order to keep on the move.