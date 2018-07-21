Image copyright Scott/Geograph Image caption The body was found in the Loch Ken area of Dumfries and Galloway

A body has been found in the search for a Fife man who went missing earlier this month.

A member of the public discovered the body near to the Loch Ken area of Dumfries and Galloway on Friday evening.

Police had been searching for 48-year-old Steven Cunningham from Cowdenbeath since he went missing on 10 July.

Formal identification has ‎yet to take place, but police said Mr Cunningham's family had been informed.

Police added that the death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.