Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mary Crosbie had last been seen at the Midpark mental health hospital on Sunday

A woman reported missing in Dumfries on Sunday has been found "safe and well".

Mary Crosbie, 63, had last been seen at Midpark mental health hospital.

Police had said there were concerns about someone seen standing on the Kirkpatrick MacMillan bridge in Dumfries at about 12:30 on Sunday.

A search operation has been carried out along the banks of the River Nith, involving a police helicopter and dog unit as well as the Nith Inshore Rescue unit.

Police have thanked everyone who helped share their appeal for information about Ms Crosbie.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A search operation has been carried out on the River Nith