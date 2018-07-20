South Scotland

Missing woman found after Dumfries search

  • 20 July 2018
Mary Crosbie Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Mary Crosbie had last been seen at the Midpark mental health hospital on Sunday

A woman reported missing in Dumfries on Sunday has been found "safe and well".

Mary Crosbie, 63, had last been seen at Midpark mental health hospital.

Police had said there were concerns about someone seen standing on the Kirkpatrick MacMillan bridge in Dumfries at about 12:30 on Sunday.

A search operation has been carried out along the banks of the River Nith, involving a police helicopter and dog unit as well as the Nith Inshore Rescue unit.

Police have thanked everyone who helped share their appeal for information about Ms Crosbie.

Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption A search operation has been carried out on the River Nith
Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption A range of organisations have been involved in the operation

