Stranraer oyster festival nets financial backing
An oyster festival in south west Scotland has secured funding support for its second edition.
The Stranraer event is one of a number across the country to share more than £130,000 in the latest awards from EventScotland.
Local development trust chairman Romano Petrucci said the success of last year's event meant it felt it had already been "around for a long time".
"One thing is for sure - it's here to stay," he added.
It is a second funding boost for the event which landed nearly £50,000 from the National Lottery earlier this year.
The full list of events to benefit is:
- £11,000 - Aberdeen Mela, One World Day
- £6,750 - Scottish National Sheepdog Trials and Country Fair in Portencross, North Ayrshire
- £15,000 - Electric Fields Festival at Drumlanrig Castle
- £6,000 - BOWFest at Inveraray Castle
- £16,000 - Stranraer Oyster Festival
- £9,000 - East Lothian Battle Weekends at Prestonpans
- £8,000 - Jura Music Festival
- £6,000 - Quest for Oz in East Lothian
- £6,305 - Midlothian Fire and Light Walk
- £5,000 - WEMBO World 24hrs Solo Mountain Biking Championships in the Highlands
- £16,475 - Kirkcudbright Festival of Light
- £22,500 - Illuminight in East Ayrshire
- £5,000 - NEoN Digital Arts Festival in Dundee
The funding supports events outside of Edinburgh and Glasgow with the aim of driving domestic tourism.