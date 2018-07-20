Image copyright Kim Ayres Image caption The oyster festival held its first edition in Stranraer last year

An oyster festival in south west Scotland has secured funding support for its second edition.

The Stranraer event is one of a number across the country to share more than £130,000 in the latest awards from EventScotland.

Local development trust chairman Romano Petrucci said the success of last year's event meant it felt it had already been "around for a long time".

"One thing is for sure - it's here to stay," he added.

It is a second funding boost for the event which landed nearly £50,000 from the National Lottery earlier this year.

The full list of events to benefit is:

£11,000 - Aberdeen Mela, One World Day

£6,750 - Scottish National Sheepdog Trials and Country Fair in Portencross, North Ayrshire

£15,000 - Electric Fields Festival at Drumlanrig Castle

£6,000 - BOWFest at Inveraray Castle

£16,000 - Stranraer Oyster Festival

£9,000 - East Lothian Battle Weekends at Prestonpans

£8,000 - Jura Music Festival

£6,000 - Quest for Oz in East Lothian

£6,305 - Midlothian Fire and Light Walk

£5,000 - WEMBO World 24hrs Solo Mountain Biking Championships in the Highlands

£16,475 - Kirkcudbright Festival of Light

£22,500 - Illuminight in East Ayrshire

£5,000 - NEoN Digital Arts Festival in Dundee

The funding supports events outside of Edinburgh and Glasgow with the aim of driving domestic tourism.