Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John Dent was killed in the accident near Jedburgh on 8 July

A family has paid tribute to a 53-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash in the Borders over a week ago.

John Dent, of Hexham, was riding a Triumph Thruxton on the A68 on 8 July when he was involved in the collision with an Audi A6 near Jedburgh.

His family said he was a "much loved husband and father to his wife and three daughters".

Police are continuing to investigate the accident and have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

In a statement, Mr Dent's family said: "John lived in the north east of England and was enjoying one of his favourite pastimes when he was sadly taken from us.

"He spent 30 years as a Marine Engineer in the Merchant Navy working in the north of Scotland.

"He was very much a family man, his other passions included his speed boat, water skiing, skiing and hiking with his dogs.

"We are very grateful for the support of family and his many friends and he is much missed by all of us."