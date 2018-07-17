Image copyright Police Scotland

Concern is growing for a woman who has gone missing from a mental health hospital in Dumfries.

Mary Crosbie, 63, disappeared from the Midpark site at lunchtime on Sunday and has not been seen since.

A police helicopter and dog unit along with the Nith Inshore Rescue boat have all been involved in efforts to trace her.

She has been described as about 5ft 6in tall, slim, with grey hair and a fair complexion.

Insp Scott Young appealed to the public for any information they might have on her whereabouts.

"We have got serious concerns for the wellbeing of Mary, she is obviously a vulnerable female," he said.

"There is a large scale search ongoing in the Dumfries area but she may have gone further afield.

"I would ask members of the public to check their garden sheds, outbuildings and also agricultural buildings."