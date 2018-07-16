Family tribute to Hawick motorbike crash victim
- 16 July 2018
Police have released the name of a man who died after his motorbike crashed into a parked car.
Kyle Christensen, 30, of Hawick, was fatally injured in the accident on the town's Eildon Road on 7 July.
His family described him as "a loving son, dad and brother" who would be "sorely missed".
Police investigations into the accident are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash but has not been in touch has been urged to contact officers.