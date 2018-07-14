Dumfries High Street closed after shop fire
- 14 July 2018
A large part of the centre of Dumfries has been closed after a fire broke out in a clothes shop.
Police shut High Street as firefighters battled a blaze in a building housing Dorothy Perkins and Burton on Saturday afternoon.
The fire was quickly extinguished and nobody was hurt.
However, police said the High Street would remain closed while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dampened down the premises.