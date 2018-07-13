Image copyright Richard Webb Image caption Flood defences would be constructed along the River Esk as part of the plans

An £8m flood protection scheme for a town badly hit by Storm Desmond is poised to take a major step forward.

Langholm was one of several parts of Dumfries and Galloway severely affected in December 2015.

Initial plans for along the River Esk have been revised in order to increase the level of flooding they are capable of withstanding.

If they proceed, 80% of the total cost would be met by the Scottish government.

Councillors are now being asked to agree to appoint consultants to develop detailed flood defence plans.

They will also take a lead on a scheme to protect the town's Holmwood Drive, which was badly hit when the drainage system was overwhelmed during the winter storm three years ago.