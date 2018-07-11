Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A6089 on 2 July

Police have identified a 95-year-old woman who died in a three-vehicle crash in the Borders.

Jessie Cunningham, of Kelso, was seriously injured in the accident just outside her hometown on 2 July.

She was taken to the Borders General Hospital but died as a result of her injuries.

Police said their inquiries into the full circumstances of the incident were continuing and anyone with information should come forward.

Ms Cunningham was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta involved in the crash on the A6089 Kelso to Gordon road.

A Seat Ibiza and Vauxhall Corsa were also involved.

Sgt Neil Inglis said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Jessie Cunningham's family and friends and we are continuing with our investigation to establish exactly what happened during this collision.

"Anyone who has information, but who has not yet contacted police, is urged to contact police immediately."