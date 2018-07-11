Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two Scottish school pupils will attend a dinner with the former first lady

Two school children have won the chance to attend a dinner with Michelle Obama in Edinburgh.

They submitted videos on the topic of "If I ruled Scotland" for the opportunity to go to the event.

Melissa Croft, 14, of Mearns Castle High School in East Renfrewshire and Cerys Gough, 14, of Langholm Academy in Dumfries and Galloway, won the places.

They were picked by organisers The Hunter Foundation as winners of the spots at the dinner next Tuesday.

Sir Tom Hunter said: "What all these submissions showed us was that our young people have a strong, powerful voice on diverse but consistent themes from pollution to education, poverty to ambition and it's about time we listened a lot more to them.

"As one entrant said in their submission - 'We are the future of Scotland' - this is absolutely right and we need to not just listen a lot more to their voice but act upon it too."

Cerys' video focused on bullying and prejudice, while Melissa's film was about child poverty in Scotland.

The former first lady is following in the footsteps of Barack Obama, who also hosted a dinner with the foundation at the EICC last year.

He had played a round of golf on the Old Course at St Andrews earlier in the day with Sir Tom.