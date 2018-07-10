Fire crews tackle woodland blaze near Dalbeattie
- 10 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire crews have spent several hours bringing a blaze under control in the south of Scotland countryside.
They were called out at about 17:30 on Monday to the incident between Southwick Forest and Edingham Farm, near Dalbeattie.
It took more than 30 firefighters from six units more than eight hours to bring the fire under control.
Police sealed off a number of roads in the area to allow emergency vehicles to get access to the incident.