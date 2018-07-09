Dog attacked in Dumfries while being walked
- 9 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A border collie was bitten a number of times on its legs and face and needed stitches after being attacked by another dog in Dumfries.
The incident happened in the Rankine Avenue area of the town at about 16:00 on Saturday.
The dog was being walked by its owner when it was attacked by a "Staffordshire terrier type" dog being walked by a woman in her 50s who was wearing white clothes.
Police have appealed for witnesses.