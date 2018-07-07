Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A75 near Castle Cary holiday park

A man has died after two cars collided with a lorry in Dumfries and Galloway.

He was driving a Ford Ranger pickup, towing a trailer with dogs inside, when the crash happened on the A75 near Castle Cary holiday park at Creetown.

A 43-year-old woman driving a silver Suzuki Swift was hurt in the collision with a Scania lorry at about 02:45 on Saturday morning.

She was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious back injuries.

A 14-year-old female passenger in the Suzuki was uninjured, as was the driver of the lorry.

The man driving the pickup has yet to be identified.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with related dashcam footage to get in touch.