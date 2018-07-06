Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two pensioners were targeted at the Aldi superstore in Annan

Distraction thieves have targeted two pensioners shopping at a superstore in southern Scotland.

A 67-year-old and 74-year-old woman had debit cards taken after using them at the Aldi in Annan.

The incidents happened on Tuesday after both women were approached by people claiming they had dropped money in the store.

They later discovered the cards had been taken and had been used a number of times.

In the first incident the 74-year-old woman was approached by a man and a woman at about 13:40 claiming she had dropped a £5 note from her purse.

She opened it to check and the following day she realised her card had been stolen.

Cash withdrawn

It subsequently emerged it had been used a number of times immediately after she met the pair.

In the second incident, about 20 minutes later, a woman from Langholm was approached by a man claiming she had dropped a £10 note.

She also opened her purse to check and later discovered a debit card had been stolen and used to withdraw cash from the Bank of Scotland on the town's High Street.

The man has been described as about 5ft 6in tall, in his late 40s, of medium build with slight stubble and tanned skin.

He was wearing a grey flat cap, a red and white checked shirt and grey trousers and spoke with a foreign accent.

In the first incident, police said they believed the culprits may have spoken Italian.