Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Specialist support is being sought to help care services improve staff training

A bid is being made to recruit specialist support after some care services in the Borders were criticised for inadequate staff training.

Concerns have been raised about provision at arms-length council company SB Cares in recent reports.

The Care Inspectorate wanted to see improvement at Deanfield Care Home and in the home care west services.

Scottish Borders Council will now hear efforts are being made to bring in expert assistance.

A report to its major contracts governance group said: "SB Cares has successfully bid for transformation money to recruit a specialist social care training professional to assist with reviewing the current quality and availability of the training being provided.

"They will also support the further development of the people plan.

"This post will support the delivery of training to meet the final aspect of the requirement in the report concerning the training of staff."