Image copyright Ian Anderson Image caption The road was shut for a time while emergency services worked at the scene

A 65-year-old woman required hospital treatment after a crash near Annan on Wednesday.

The accident happened at about 12:30 at Howes Corner - the junction with the B724 to Newbie - and involved a Fiat Doblo van and a black Vauxhall Corsa.

The woman, who was a passenger in the van, suffered a number of injuries including a fractured kneecap.

The road was shut while emergency services worked at the scene but has since reopened.

PC Ryan McGarvey said: "We are keen to speak to anyone that witnessed this collision that has not already spoken to police."

He also asked for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.