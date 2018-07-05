South Scotland

Witnesses sought after car and van crash near Annan

  • 5 July 2018
Crash scene Image copyright Ian Anderson
Image caption The road was shut for a time while emergency services worked at the scene

A 65-year-old woman required hospital treatment after a crash near Annan on Wednesday.

The accident happened at about 12:30 at Howes Corner - the junction with the B724 to Newbie - and involved a Fiat Doblo van and a black Vauxhall Corsa.

The woman, who was a passenger in the van, suffered a number of injuries including a fractured kneecap.

The road was shut while emergency services worked at the scene but has since reopened.

PC Ryan McGarvey said: "We are keen to speak to anyone that witnessed this collision that has not already spoken to police."

He also asked for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites