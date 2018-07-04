Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption The puppies were found abandoned in a shed

Five border collies have been found abandoned in a shed in south west Scotland.

They had been left overnight in the outbuilding on Main Street in Sandhead near Stranraer.

The Scottish SPCA was called out and took them to its rescue centre in Ayr where they were said to be in "good bodily condition".

Insp Paul Tuchewicz said it was an "incredibly cruel act" to leave the puppies "alone and frightened".

"They're all beautiful puppies and we're sure there will be no shortage of people wanting to offer them a new home," he said.

"If anyone can help us trace the person who owned them, we would urge them to come forward."

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.