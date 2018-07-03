Image copyright MJ Richardson Image caption The 95-year-old woman died in the Borders General Hospital after being badly injured in the crash

A 95-year-old woman has died after a three-car crash in the Scottish Borders.

The accident happened on the A6089, just outside Kelso, at about 20:55 on Monday

The crash involved a grey Seat Ibiza heading north and a silver Vauxhall Corsa and black Ford Fiesta heading in the opposite direction.

The woman - a passenger in the Fiesta - was taken to the Borders General Hospital but died of her injuries.

Fatal injuries

The road was shut in both directions for about seven hours while crash investigations were carried out.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Sgt Neil Inglis said: "This incident has tragically resulted in one woman sustaining fatal injuries and our thoughts and sympathies are with her family at this time.

"Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and anyone who was on the road at the time and witnessed what happened, or who saw these vehicles travelling in the area beforehand, is urged to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this ongoing investigation should also get in touch."