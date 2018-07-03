Image copyright University of Glasgow Image caption Student numbers are being projected to reach 500 on the campus by 2020/21

A new report claims the University of Glasgow's Dumfries campus generates up to £14m-a-year for the area's economy.

It first opened its doors to students in 1999 with the first graduations - of six students - taking place in 2002.

Student numbers are now being projected to reach 500 by 2020/21 with the study showing the facility already supports more than 100 full-time jobs.

Campus director Prof Carol Hill said it underlined the "significant economic value" of the university in the area.

The economic impact report was compiled by researchers based at the Crichton Institute.

Image caption The university said it had made a "very substantial investment" in the campus

It found student numbers had risen to more than 350 with the number of research staff, along with professional, administrative and support workers, exceeding 50.

This represents a significant turnaround since 2007 when the university was considering quitting the Crichton site due to £800,000-a-year losses.

Prof Hill said the latest study reflected the "very substantial investment" made in the site.

"Given the projected growth in student numbers that we anticipate over the next few years, the impact of the Dumfries campus can be expected to continue to increase," she said.

'Timely reminder'

Vice-Principal Prof Anne Anderson added: "We are wholly focused on delivering world-class teaching and learning to our Dumfries-based students, and in attracting and retaining talented young people into the area.

"As we gather to celebrate the success of our new graduates, this report is a timely reminder of the major economic benefits that the University of Glasgow brings to the region.

"It is also important to reflect on the number of valuable collaborations that we have with other institutions on the Crichton campus.

"In due course it will be useful to calculate the overall economic impact that we all make to the region."