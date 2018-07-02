Image copyright Getty Images

A campaign to tackle summer antisocial behaviour "hotspots" in south west Scotland is being launched.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Dumfries and Galloway Council are all involved.

The eight-week operation aims to send out the message that such behaviour will not be tolerated and will be dealt with in a "robust manner".

Supt Linda Jones said they wanted to ensure the summer holiday period was not "blighted by the few".

"We have been collaborating with our partners in the local authority and the SFRS to look at ways we can help keep, and make everyone feel safe over the coming weeks," she said.

"Joint patrols between police officers, including our special constables and community safety officers will take place across what we have all identified as 'hot spots' for antisocial behaviour.

"These patrols will be intelligence-led and we will be proactive in tackling head on those whom we have identified as likely to cause, or get involved in antisocial behaviour."

She said Dumfries and Galloway was a great place to live and visit and they wanted to keep everyone "as safe as they can be".

Members of the public have been asked to contact police to report any incidents they witness.

Andy Ferguson, who chairs the council's communities committee, said the campaign was a "superb example" of how a partnership could benefit the entire community.

He also urged the public to contact police or the local authority if they were the victims of antisocial behaviour.