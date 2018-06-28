Image copyright SNS Image caption Stewart Pettigrew was jailed last year for stealing the medal won at the Winter Olympics in 2002

A man jailed for stealing the Olympic gold won by curling champion Rhona Martin has had his conviction quashed by appeal judges.

Stewart Pettigrew, 35, was sentenced to three years and 10 months last year.

He was found guilty of taking part in the break-in at Dumfries museum and taking the medal and other items.

Judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh overturned the conviction following a legal challenge against the trial sheriff's directions to the jury.

Mr Pettigrew stood trial at Dumfries Sheriff Court with co-accused Charlie Walker, 25, who was jailed for three years and seven months after he admitted the theft on 30 April 2014.

Mr Pettigrew, formerly of Thistle Grove caravan park, Collin, denied the offence.

Image copyright Google Image caption The medal was taken from Dumfries Museum in April 2014

Walker's former partner - Lauren Davis - said that at the end of April 2014 Walker had travelled to Scotland with someone called Stewart from the travelling community.

She received a message from Walker that there was no need to worry about money now because he had "got a nice bit".

After falling out with Walker the following month she called police in England in a breakthrough for the investigation to report admissions made by him.

He had told her that he had broken into a museum in Scotland with two others and stolen items, including an Olympic medal, and they had obtained £34,000.

Mr Pettigrew's lawyers argued that Sheriff Brian Mohan had erred at his trial by failing to direct the jury not to rely on the comments made by Walker when Mr Pettigrew was not present and to tell jurors that this was not evidence against him.

Image caption Stewart Pettigrew was jailed at Dumfries Sheriff Court following a trial

It was maintained that it was an error in law resulting in a miscarriage of justice for the jury not be directed that the comments were not available as evidence against Mr Pettigrew.

The appeal judges said they considered that Lauren Davis' testimony would have been likely to have played an important part in jurors' deliberations.

"Clear directions were required about what the jury required to do with her evidence in relation to the appellant," said Lady Clark of Calton, who heard the appeal with Lady Paton and Lord Matthews.

"We do not accept that the evidence in this case was overwhelming or totally compelling in relation to the appellant and we note that the jury verdict was by a majority," she said.

"We cannot be satisfied that, if the jury had been properly directed, there was no real possibility that the verdict against the appellant would have been different," Lady Clark added.