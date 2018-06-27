Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A range of options has been drawn up for future provision for the area

A range of options has been drawn up for a Borders health centre after a medical practice decided to shut the site by the end of next year.

NHS Borders has been working with the Eildon Medical Practice on future provision in Newtown St Boswells.

A meeting at the end of August will look at how to take things forward in the town.

Plans to upgrade the practice's centre in Melrose will remain on hold during the options appraisal.

The medical practice has about 6,500 patients registered across its two sites in the region.

The options being considered in Newtown St Boswells include:

NHS Borders buying the building with GP services continuing

a new GP practice being built on an alternative site

the practice sells the building and all patients are seen from a refurbished Melrose surgery

a single new GP practice is built in the area to replace both Newtown St Boswells and Melrose

The first two options would see the Melrose health centre remain open but with consideration given to whether or not to proceed with its refurbishment.

Medical director Dr Cliff Sharp said: "An option appraisal is a standard tool we use in the decision-making process for setting objectives, creating and reviewing options and analysing their relative costs and benefits.

"By following an option appraisal process we can give our stakeholders assurance that the strengths, weaknesses, risks and issues of a range of different options have been fully considered to identify a preferred option.

"During July, we will be writing to all households who have patients registered with the Eildon practice to share this update with them, tell them where and how we will be giving future updates and give them the opportunity to be directly involved in the process.

"Until the conclusion of this process, the planned redevelopment of the Melrose health centre building will remain on hold."